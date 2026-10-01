October 01, 2026 2:52 AM हिंदी

Florence Pugh is grateful to Tom Holland for helping her land ‘Spider-Man’ role

Florence Pugh is grateful to Tom Holland for helping her land ‘Spider-Man’ role

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) Hollywood actress Florence Pugh has lauded actor Tom Holland for being a good friend. The actress has shared that Tom helped her to land her ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ appearance.

The 30-year-old actress plays Black Widow in the film, and she has credited Tom, who plays Peter Parker/ Spider-Man, for pushing for her alter-ego to appear alongside him.

The actress graced the latest episode of the chat show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, and said, "This all happened because of Tom. Years ago, when I just started my relationship with Marvel and Black Widow came out, my Yelena wasn’t as obviously big as all of the other big superheroes’. He, on the red carpet of his previous movie, when someone said, ‘Who do you want to be in the next movie with? And he said, ‘No, actually, I want to do it with Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena’”.

The actress initially portrayed Yelena in the 2021 movie ‘Black Widow’, and reprised the role in TV miniseries ‘Hawkeye’ later that year. Last year, Pugh reprised her role for 2025 superhero film ‘Thunderbolts’.

The actress is grateful for Tom’s support, as she said, "So because of that, fans were then so excited about the idea of it, and that started the ball rolling. So, thanks to Tom. Thank you, Tom”.

--IANS

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