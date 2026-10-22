Saka's quad injury 'doesn’t look good at all': Arteta

Munich, Oct 22 (IANS) Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Bukayo Saka's quadriceps ‌injury "doesn't look good at all" after the winger left the pitch in the 10th minute of 2-2 Champions League draw with ​Bayern Munich.

Kai Havertz pulled the ball back for Saka in a dangerous position, but he was crowded out by the Bayern defence. That proved to be Saka’s final involvement, as he was forced off with a non-contact injury after just nine minutes. Ebere Eze replaced him.

"It’s his quad. It was early in the game, and the level of intensity his game requires is something incredible. The quality, strength and attention you need has to be at the highest level, and those things happen unfortunately. It doesn’t look good at all, but we have to wait and see," Arteta said during the post-match presser.

Asked if Saka’s injury will give other attacking players opportunities, Arteta said, "I'm really impressed with all our forwards. I thought Ebs had a great game, not just the goal but his actions, overall performance and without the ball as well. When the others came in, I thought they really contributed to both the energy and providing the tools needed for the team to get something out of the game. So, I’m really pleased again."

Harry Kane scored for the tenth successive Champions League game before Declan Rice struck late on to save a draw for Arsenal in Germany. Eze scored a fine opener from Martin Odegaard's brilliant pass, only for Kane to produce a great assist too as Alphonso Davies cancelled it out.

Jurrien Timber's handball and Kane's subsequent penalty took him to 58 career goals in the competition, but Declan Rice scored a late equaliser with eight minutes left.

Arsenal now head back to London for Premier League action, taking on Everton at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Their next Champions League match is away to Slavia Prague on November 4.

--IANS

bc/vi