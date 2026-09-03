Sajid Nadiadwala announces 'Heyy Babyy 2': Sequel of Akshay Kumar starrer to be shot in Australia

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Sajid Khan's 2007 laughter ride 'Heyy Babyy' featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan, still remains fresh in the memory of movie buffs. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala announced the sequel to the drama as he welcomed Australian Premier Chris Minns to his Mumbai office on Thursday.

During the meet, they announced a three-film deal, which will be shot in Australia. It must be noted that 'Heyy Babyy' was also shot in Australia. The announcement is a part of a larger collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Australia through Sydney based TEMPL.

Expressing his excitement about the announcement, Sajid Nadiadwala said: “Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers. From our directors, to EP had all had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable. The experience has encouraged us to look at Australia as a key destination for our future productions, and we are now looking forward to taking three of our upcoming films there to shoot. It is a country we would be delighted to return to, time and again. It was also our pleasure to host Premier Chris Minns at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and engage in a meaningful conversation about our future productions specially now that there is a co-production treaty."

NSW Premier Chris Minns said, “Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry. They’ve had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original Heyy Babyy here almost 20 years ago, and we’re really pleased they want to come back. These are big productions that employ a lot of people, from local crews and creatives to businesses on the ground, while putting NSW in front of audiences right across India. We’ve got incredible locations, world-class crews and a strong Indian community. We want to make NSW an easy choice for Indian filmmakers looking to shoot their next big production.”

--IANS

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