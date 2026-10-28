October 28, 2026 11:48 AM हिंदी

Saiyami Kher to make international debut with an Indo-Russian drama: Fun to work across borders, language barriers

Saiyami Kher to make international debut with an Indo-Russian drama: Fun to work across borders, language barriers

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Saiyami Kher is set to mark her international debut with an upcoming Indo-Russian drama directed by Maksim Kuznetsov. The actress said that working across cultures gives a different perspective on storytelling.

Speaking about her experience, Saiyami said in a statement: “This was a completely different and new experience for me, working with an entirely foreign crew. We shot in Russia, and it was my first time there.”

“Moscow was beautiful, and the overall film experience was incredible. The working atmosphere was very different from what I’m used to, and I really enjoyed being part of this collaboration. I hope this is the first of many more international projects to follow.”

Produced by Kartina Entertainment, White Night Films and Wish Media, the film marks a cross-cultural collaboration that explores the universal language of cinema through a compelling, drama-driven narrative.

She added: “It’s so much fun to work across borders and language barriers. Working across cultures gives you a different perspective on storytelling and allows you to learn from people who approach cinema in their own unique ways.”

“It was a wonderful opportunity to experience I’m grateful to have been part of it. While it’s still too early to share details about the film, it is a drama with a very strong female lead at its heart.”

While details about the film remain under wraps, Saiyami describes it as a drama. Shot across Russia and India, the film also marks her first visit to Russia.

Saiyami was last seen on screen in the neo-noir crime thriller film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film, Oppam and stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance.

Haiwaan marked the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years, where they last collaborated in Tashan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was tagged a massive box-office disaster.

--IANS

dc/

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