Saiyami Kher: Sports have always been the backbone of my life

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress-fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher, who is now making her mark as a sports critic for the IPL, said she is delighted to be part of it, along with films, as sports have always been the backbone of her life.

Saiyami shared: "As a 14-year-old child, my father knew my love for cricket and had told me to leave school and pursue sports broadcasting. I loved sport but always wanted to finish my education first.”

She added: “From college, I got into acting, theatre, and then films… but I’m so delighted that I have been a part of this, along with the films I’m doing..Sports have always been the backbone of my life; it’s not just something I enjoy watching, but something I’ve actively been involved in for years.”

Whether it’s playing cricket, marathons, Ironmans, or just following games closely, there’s a certain discipline and mindset that sports instills, which she says she has “carried into my work as an actor as well."

"Being part of this season of IPL is incredibly exciting because it allows me to engage with the sport from a completely different perspective. And I often find myself pitching myself because I’m sitting with all my childhood heroes watching and discussing the game,” added Saiyami.

She shared: “From Virendra Sehwag, Adam Gilchrist, Harsha Bhogle, to many more.”

Saiyami continued, "I feel that if things are planned well, there is enough time to balance everything you want to do. Along with IPL… I have finished 2 films, and I’m training for my 3rd Ironman. I wish I could continue this balance and keep staying busy with things I love doing. Films, sports, and travel.

The “Ghoomer” actress concluded by saying that what excites her the most is how these two worlds intersect in terms of storytelling.

“Both are driven by emotion, unpredictability, and the human spirit. Whether I’m on a film set or discussing a game, at the core of it, I’m engaging with stories. And if I can bring authenticity and honesty to both spaces, I feel I’m on the right path."

--IANS

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