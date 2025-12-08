Saiyami Kher on wrapping up ‘Haiwaan' at her alma mater: Felt like coming back home

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher wrapped up the shoot for “Haiwaan” at a Mumbai college that is also her alma mater, saying the film brought her back to where it all began.

Sharing her emotional connection, Saiyami told IANS: “Wrapping Haiwaan in Xaviers was such a special feeling for me. Met some of the professors the same watchman’s and staff who were beaming with pride. This college shaped me and let me dream to become an actor.”

She added: “Walking through those corridors again, but this time as an actor shooting my film, felt surreal. It was like life had come full circle. I felt a deep sense of gratitude to my college for shaping me, and to this film for bringing me back to where it all began. It really felt like coming back home.”

The star-studded film features Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Shot across picturesque locations including Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai.

The film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years.

Back in August, Akshay took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video in which he and Saif can be seen casually talking with director Priyadarshan.

The Bollywood superstar wrote in the caption, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”.

Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are working on a project titled ‘Bhoot Bangla’. The horror drama is likely to release towards the end of 2025. The movie marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, one of the most commercially rewarding actor-director pairs of Hindi cinema.

--IANS

dc/