July 14, 2026 1:17 PM हिंदी

Saiyami Kher: Every actor wants a Shreya Ghoshal song in their filmography

Saiyami Kher: Every actor wants a Shreya Ghoshal song in their filmography

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Renowned playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is set to lend her voice for a special track penned by Javed Akhtar for Vikram Phadnis’ upcoming film. Saiyami Kher, who stars as the lead, expressed her excitement and said that every actor wants a song by her in their filmography.

Saiyami shared a special moment with playback sensation Shreya Ghoshal during the recording of a song for Phadnis' upcoming untitled film. The actor visited the recording studio as Shreya lent her voice to a key track for the project.

Saiyami said, "I have been a big fan of Shreya and also consider her a friend. I feel every actor wants a Shreya Ghoshal song in their filmography, and it felt so special to hear her create her magic. Watching her bring the song to life was truly a memorable experience."

Director Vikram Phadnis revealed that bringing Shreya on board was always the plan.

He said, "When Javed saab wrote the lyrics and Himesh gave the tune, Shreya's name came up unanimously. This song needed a soul—it had to reach people's hearts, and we did not want to settle for anyone other than Shreya.”

“We are glad we waited, and the magic she has brought to the track is something everyone will resonate with."

The film's title and storyline remain under wraps. Vikram Phadnis is at the helm, Saiyami will be sharing screen space with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin in the upcoming film.

Saiyami recently wrapped up shooting for “Haiwaan” starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. Shot across picturesque locations including Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai, the film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Akshay, and Saif after 18 years.

Saiyami was last seen in Jaat directed by Gopichand Malineni.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regena Cassandrra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles, along with Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar, and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

--IANS

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