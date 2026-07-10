Saira Banu recalls the time Dilip Kumar stepped in to help her and Hema Malini

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu recalled the time Dilip Kumar stepped in to help her and Hema Malini.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Saira Banu revealed through her latest social media post that she was working with Hema Malini on a television show, and Dilip Kumar graciously guided the two ladies through many parts of the shoot.

The 'Padosan' actress dropped a couple of BTS photos of Dilip Kumar on the set with her and the 'Dream Girl' and penned on her Instagram, "Where do I begin with Hema? Some people enter one’s life like a gentle beam of morning light quietly, gracefully, and before you realise it, they have illuminated a part of your world forever (sic)."

Sharing how Dilip Kumar's gesture remains one of her best memories, she went on to add, "Years later, during the time Kranti had released, Hema graciously collaborated with me on my television series. One particular chapter featured her, and to our immense delight, Dilip Sahib stepped in to help us. Sahib generously involved himself in guiding Hema and me through several portions of the shoot. Watching him take such a personal interest, with his characteristic generosity and meticulousness, remains one of those memories I continue to treasure."

While revisiting these fond memories, Saira Banu also talked about Dharmendra and Hema Malini's immense contribution to Indian cinema.

"And somewhere amidst these reflections, my thoughts naturally wander to Dharam ji, who has always been very close to Sahib, to me, and to our entire family. The love, companionship, and deep regard he and Hema have shared have become the very fabric of Hindi cinema’s most cherished memories. They were and shall always remain one of the most iconic and beloved couples of an era when cinema possessed a certain innocence, grace", the post further read.

Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. Dharmendra also left for the heavenly abode on November 24 last year.

-IANS

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