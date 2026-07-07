Saira Banu recalls her cherished journey with Dilip Kumar: ‘Ours was a life fulfilled’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) On the fourth death anniversary of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his wife Saira Banu remembered him with an emotional tribute.

In her recent post on Instagram, she reflected on their cherished journey together. Sharing a heartfelt note, Saira described him as the anchor of her life and spoke about the priceless memories they created over the years. The veteran actress expressed that while Dilip Kumar may have left the world in 2021, his presence continues to live on through the love, memories, and legacy he left behind.

She posted rare throwback memories and wrote, “The most beautiful thing about life is that it never truly departs. It lingers in memories. And memories, unlike time, are faithful companions. They return unbidden, carrying every smile, every glance, every word, as though nothing has ever truly been lost. To remember someone is perhaps the purest proof that they have never been forgotten.”

“I often believe that Sahib bestowed upon me a treasure beyond measure before he took leave of this earthly world: a treasury of memories so rich that I shall spend the remainder of my days living amongst them.

“On this day, the 7th of July, 2021, Dilip Kumar left not only me, but an entire world that cherished him. His family, friends, admirers and brethren in cinema were left with an emptiness words can never quite describe. Yet, for me, he was far more than the man the world celebrated. He was the steadfast anchor of my life, the quiet strength upon which I leaned.”

“Ours was not merely a life lived together, but a life fulfilled. Such was the generosity of his spirit and the grace with which he carried every responsibility, that he allowed me the rare privilege simply to be his companion. The world shall forever remember him as one of the greatest artists to have adorned the silver screen. Yet those who truly knew him shall remember a gentler greatness: a philanthropist, a cherished friend, and above all, a human being whose compassion was as boundless as his dignity.”

The post further read, “Looking back, I realise I was not merely witnessing history, I was dwelling within it. Unknowingly, I became a humble part of a legacy that generations shall continue to celebrate. Five years have passed since Sahib departed from my sight, yet never from my life. Love of such depth does not submit to time, nor does companionship of such grace surrender to absence. He resides wherever my memories wander, and they wander to him every single day.

“If I have been fortunate in this lifetime, it is because I was granted the immeasurable honour of loving, and being loved by, Dilip Kumar. And that is a blessing for which my soul shall remain grateful until we meet again.”

The photo carousel featured heartwarming pictures of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar smiling and posing together. The collection also included black-and-white images from their younger years, offering a glimpse into their beautiful journey and cherished moments over the decades.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98 at a Mumbai hospital. Fondly known as the “Tragedy King” of Hindi cinema, he was one of the finest performers in Indian film history and played a pioneering role in introducing method acting to the industry.

--IANS

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