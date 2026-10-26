Saim Ayub released from Pakistan's squad for ongoing tri-series

Lahore, Oct 26 (IANS) Saim Ayub has been released from Pakistan's squad for the ongoing ODI tri-series against England and Sri Lanka at his request to focus on batting form, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday.

Saim has been struggling for runs off late and has bagged three single-digit scores in as many ODIs in the tri-series, which compounded his struggles.

"After a conversation with the head coach, Saim requested a desire to return to domestic cricket to work on his batting form and regain confidence," PCB wrote in a statement.

"Respecting Saim's decision and appreciating his honest assessment of his current form, the team management and national selection committee have mutually agreed to accept this request," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have added Sahibzada Farhan to the squad as a replacement for Saim for the remainder of the series. Farhan, the newly-appointed T20I captain, was originally not picked in the squad for the tri-series.

Pakistan have already qualified for the final of the tri-series after a jaw-dropping win over England in their third match of the series. They have three wins in as many games and are the only unbeaten side.

Shadab Khan powered Pakistan to a miraculous win against the Three Lions when he smashed his maiden century to help the hosts chase down 242 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He hit an unbeaten 113 from 96 balls and put up an unscathed stand of 89 runs for the 10th wicket with Haris Rauf (7), which powered Pakistan to a one-wicket win in the 48th over.

Pakistan had earlier defeated Sri Lanka in the opener by 37 runs after piling up 305 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and then went on to beat England by 87 runs after making 302/9 at the same venue a few days ago.

--IANS

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