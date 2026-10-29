Saif Zaib leaves Northamptonshire, set to join Hampshire

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Batting all-rounder Saif Zaib has confirmed that he will be leaving Northamptonshire after a 13-year tenure with the club despite having a year left in his contract, Northamptonshire informed through a statement on Thursday.

Zaib, who made his List A debut with Northants in 2014, has made over 200 appearances for the club. He informed the club of the decision to leave after the 2026 season.

"The 28-year-old had informed the club at the end of the season that he did not see his future career at Northamptonshire and, despite discussions to reverse that decision, he will now leave the club," Northamptonshire confirmed in a statement.

Zaib reflected on his time with Northants, calling it an honour to play for them. "It’s been a real honour to represent Northamptonshire CCC," Zaib said as quoted by Northamptonshire. "Especially as the club has been such a big part of my life for so long. I’ll always be grateful for the memories, friendships and experiences I’ve had along the way.

"To the supporters, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support you’ve shown me over the years. It’s meant so much to me, and sharing those special moments with you is something I’ll always treasure," he added.

Meanwhile, a report in Cricinfo stated that the batting all-rounder is set to join Hampshire as they look to earn their promotion back to Division One after having been relegated this season.

They have already signed Rishi Patel and Fynn Hudson-Prentice from Leicestershire and Sussex respectively and look to bolster their squad after James Vince and Liam Dawson's red-ball retirements.

The 28-year-old Zaib was the leading run-scorer in the County Championship Division Two in 2025, where he scored 1425 runs in 14 matches at an average of 64.77. He smashed six centuries and seven half-centuries in the 23 innings last season.

Zaib scored 856 runs this season at 42.80 with three centuries and five fifties. He was also seen in action during the Hundred for Southern Brave. The all-rounder is currently playing in the Nepal Premier League and also featured in the Canada Super60.

--IANS

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