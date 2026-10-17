Saif Ali Khan tries to 'understand the window's pane' during his time in the Pataudi library

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan has been staying on top of his social media game ever since joining Instagram recently.

Keeping netizens hooked with another stylish post, the 'Hum Tum' actor uploaded an image looking all dapper while enjoying some downtime in what he refers to as the 'Pataudi Library'.

In the pic shared on Saturday, Saif can be seen posing in a white kurta pajama. Sitting on a chair, with a book in his hand, the 'Omkara' actor is looking outside the window with a sharp gaze.

For the caption, he wrote, "Just trying to read between the lines to understand the window's pane (sic)", followed by Grimacing Face, See-No-Evil Monkey and High Voltage emoticons.

After keeping his distance from social media for a long time, Saif finally joined Instagram with his verified account, @saifalikhanpataudi, on October 11 this year.

Saif's first post on the platform also featured him in the Pataudi Library. Uploading the photographs, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor wrote, “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover.”

Meanwhile, Saif celebrated 14 years of marital bliss with Kareena Kapoor on Friday.

Commemorating the special occasion, Saif dropped a string of pictures on his handle.

The primary photo had Saif looking as handsome as ever in a white tuxedo jacket, along with a white shirt and black trousers.

"Almost perfect, but something is missing….,” read the caption.

This was followed by a photograph of him with wife Kareena, who was looking simply gorgeous in a blue gown with a thigh-high slit.

For the final picture, Saif and Kareena were joined by their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. In the perfect family pic, all four of them sat together on the floor of their home, with a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

--IANS

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