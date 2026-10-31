October 31, 2026 8:11 AM हिंदी

Saif Ali Khan shares throwback pic of him teaching baby Taimur how to 'pick up chicks'

Saif Ali Khan shares throwback pic of him teaching baby Taimur how to 'pick up chicks'

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse into one of his old family holidays.

He shared a series of pictures from what appears to be a throwback trip with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their son Taimur Ali Khan.

Taking to his social media account, Saif shared a carousel of pictures capturing some personal moments from their travels. In one particular picture, the actor shared a moment of himself with little Taimur, who is seen picking up chicks in what appears to be a farm setting.

Saif is seen crouching beside his son, guiding him as he learns how to pick up the little birds. Sharing the photograph, the actor wrote, "Teaching my son how to pick up chicks...."

The post also featured many more glimpses from the family holiday. In one picture, Saif and Kareena are seen posing together against the backdrop of a beautiful countryside property.

Another picture shows Saif enjoying a drink while watching the sunset amid sprawling vineyards, while Kareena is also seen soaking in the beauty of the surroundings.

In another picture, the couple is seen posing for a close-up selfie. The location and year of the holiday have not been revealed but going by Taimur's appearance in the pictures, where he looks to be in his toddler years, the holiday seems to be from before the Covid-19 pandemic and before the birth of the couple's younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan.

Saif captioned the series, "Me in my world, with my world...a few stolen moments from one of our trips around the sun." Kareena reacted to her husband's post and commented, "let's go again".

Ever since making his Instagram debut, Saif has been sharing umpteen number slice-of-life moments. His witty captions have also been drawing attention, with fans taking to the comment section to appreciate his humour.

–IANS

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