October 16, 2026 2:40 PM हिंदी

Saif Ali Khan says ‘something is missing’ before sharing family pic with Kareena Kapoor on 14th wedding anniversary

Saif Ali Khan says ‘something is missing’ before sharing family pic with Kareena Kapoor on 14th wedding anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated 14 years of marriage on Friday, and shared a glimpse into their family life.

Saif shared a series of pictures, beginning with a solo picture of himself dressed in a white tuxedo jacket, a white shirt and black trousers.

He captioned the picture, “Almost perfect, but something is missing….”

The next picture featured Saif posing alongside Kareena, who looked elegant in a sparkling blue gown with a thigh-high slit.

The final picture offered the missing piece with a family moment featuring Saif and Kareena with their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

The couple were seen sitting together on the floor of their home, with a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

Kareena, meanwhile, also marked the occasion by sharing a series of pictures of Saif, offering glimpses of him as a husband, father and actor.

One of the pictures showed the actor with his iconic tattoo of Kareena’s name on his forearm.

Another featured him flaunting his bare chest while relaxing on a yacht. The collection also included family moments and throwback photographs from different stages of their relationship, including memories from the time around their film ‘Qurbaan’.

Kareena captioned her anniversary post, “Another year around the sun…Forever to go.”

For the uninitiated, Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012, in Mumbai, after dating for around five years.

Their love story began to blossom while they were shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Tashan in 2008.

The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016 and their younger son, Jeh Ali Khan, in February 2021.

–IANS

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