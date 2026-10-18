October 18, 2026 7:33 PM हिंदी

Saif Ali Khan revisits his childhood days with an adorable picture: Is this me?

Saif Ali Khan revisits his childhood days with an adorable picture: Is this me?

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Ever since Saif Ali Khan made his Instagram debut on October 11 this year, he has been treating netizens to various glimpses from both his present and past.

On Sunday, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor decided to take a trip down memory lane and published a throwback photo of himself as a child.

Saif revealed that the picture was taken back in 1975, on the terrace of his Mumbai home on Carmichael Road. The 'Omkara' actor admitted that the shirt he is wearing in the old photo used to be his favourite as a kid.

For the caption, Saif wrote, "Is this me ??? ... 1975 Bombay, Carmichael road, mums terrace and my favourite shirt !! (sic)".

On Saturday, the 'Hum Tum' actor posted a dapper image of himself posing in the 'Pataudi Library'.

Wearing a white kurta pajama, Saif was seen sitting on a comfy chair, with a book in his hand. He looked away from the camera, outside the window with a sharp gaze.

Saif captioned the photograph, "Just trying to read between the lines to understand the window's pane (sic)", along with a Grimacing Face, See-No-Evil Monkey and High Voltage emoji.

As his first-ever post on Instagram, Saif dropped a photo of himself from the Pataudi Library and wrote, “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover.”

Meanwhile, as he completed 14 years of marital bliss with wife Kareena Kapoor on October 16 this year, he wished his better half with an interesting post on the photo-sharing app.

He posted a picture of himself all-decked up in a white tuxedo jacket, a white shirt and black trousers.

"Almost perfect, but something is missing….,” read the caption.

After this was a pic of him with Kareena, who posed in a blue gown with a thigh-high slit.

Their sons, Taimur and Jeh, joined Saif and Kareena for the final click. All four of them sat on the floor of their home, with a Christmas tree visible in the background.

--IANS

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