Saif Ali Khan gives a glimpse of his foodie moments from ‘farm-to-table’ life

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan gave fans a glimpse into his life beyond the screen.

He offered a peek into his leisurely day, and gave a glimpse from farm-to-table dining to poolside lounging.

The actor shared a carousel of two pictures on Tuesday where in the first picture, Saif is seen seated at an outdoor dining table in a light blue kurta, holding up fresh carrots as he enjoys a meal.

The table is seen laid out with vegetables, salad and other food items.

The second picture features Saif dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, posing barefoot beside a swimming pool.

Sharing the pictures, Saif wrote, “From farm-to-table to pool-to-lounge...what else was on the calendar?”

Ever since making his Instagram debut on October 11, Saif has been sharing glimpses of his personal life, including pictures from his ancestral home and memories from the past.

His entry instantly drew a lot of attention from fans, particularly because he had largely stayed away from social media for years.

In one of his early posts, Saif offered a glimpse of the Pataudi Library, sharing a picture of himself seated with a book.

He captioned it, “Pataudi Library.. Judging books by their cover.”

The actor took a trip down memory lane by sharing a childhood picture taken in 1975 on the terrace of his mother's home on Carmichael Road in Mumbai. The picture featured a young Saif wearing what he described as his favourite shirt.

For the caption, he wrote, “Is this me ??? … 1975 Bombay, Carmichael road, mums terrace and my favourite shirt !!”

Saif also marked his 14th wedding anniversary with Kareena on October 16 by sharing a series of pictures celebrating their relationship. He wrote, “Almost perfect, but something is missing....There we go, that's perfect!!! Happy Anniversary love....”

On the professional front, Saif was last seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, which also starred Akshay Kumar. The movie did not perform well at the box office.

–IANS

rd/