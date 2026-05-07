Saif Ali Khan calls his ‘Kartavya’ character, a ‘man constantly negotiating with himself’

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming film ‘Kartavya’, has shared insights into his character from the film. The actor said that his character constantly negotiates with himself on the grounds of morality and expectations.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday. It offers a glimpse into a tense, morally complex world. It also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi.

Talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, “Pawan is a man constantly negotiating with himself, between what he believes is right, what’s expected of him, and what he must protect. What drew me to Kartavya is that it doesn’t offer easy answers; it puts you in uncomfortable spaces and forces you to ask what you would do when every choice comes at a personal cost. Working with Pulkit and the entire cast made this journey even more compelling and thrilling. It’s been especially exciting to collaborate with Red Chillies Entertainment for the first time on a project as layered as ‘Kartavya’. We’re excited for audiences across the world to engage with this story on Netflix”.

The film is directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. It follows Pawan, a police officer under intense scrutiny after failing to protect a journalist who is shot while under his watch. As pressure mounts from his senior officers, Pawan is drawn into a relentless manhunt for the assailant, one that pulls him deep into a web of power, influence, and deception.

At the same time, his personal life begins to unravel as his family is threatened over a dispute involving his brother, pulling Pawan into conflict both within the system and at home.

Talking about the film, Pulkit shared, “‘Kartavya’ is a story that lives in the grey, where every choice carries a cost and certainty is always out of reach. We set out to craft a grounded, emotionally charged narrative that looks beyond the surface of crime to explore the human conflict at its core. All the actors have brought immense depth to their characters, and with Saif bringing remarkable restraint to a deeply conflicted role, the film invites audiences to reflect on what justice really means when personal stakes are involved. My second association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix has been incredibly fulfilling, and we’re excited to bring this story to audiences worldwide”.

‘Kartavya’ is set to stream on May 15, 2026 on Netflix.

--IANS

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