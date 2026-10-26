Saiee M Manjrekar’s first look from Ram Charan-backed period drama ‘The India House’ leaked

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actress Saiee M Manjrekar’s look from the upcoming period drama ‘The India House ’, backed by global star Ram Charan, has surfaced from Estonia, where the team is currently shooting/

In the leaked photograph, Saiee appears in a distinctly different look from her previous screen appearances. Dressed in a crisp white, full-sleeved blouse paired with a floor-length maroon skirt, dark stockings, and white shoes, the actress embodies the understated yet powerful aesthetic of the period.

Her hair is left open, while her expression reflects urgency and conviction. Holding a flaming torch high above her head, with what appears to be a protest banner in the background, Saiee seems to be portraying a character with a strong voice and an unwavering spirit.

A source close to the production shared: “Saiee’s character in India House is quite different from what audiences have seen her do before.”

“Her look is rooted in the period, and the image captures the spirit of a character who appears to stand for something bigger than herself. There is a certain intensity to her role, and audiences will get to see a new side of her as an actor.”

The image hints at a character who could be central to the film’s larger historical and political narrative. Moving away from a conventional glamorous appearance, Saiee’s transformation suggests a performance rooted in the world and sensibilities of the pre-independence era.

The 23-year-old actress made her film debut with a brief appearance as Kushi Damle in the Marathi film Kaksparsh in 2012.

She did her first leading role as Khushi Chautala in the 2019 Hindi action-comedy Dabangg 3 opposite Salman Khan. In 2020, she appeared in the music video for the song "Manjha", alongside Aayush Sharma.

In 2022, she made her Telugu film debut alongside Varun Tej in Ghani, which ended up being a commercial failure. She was next featured in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual biographical action film Major, a biopic of Sandeep Unnikrishnan in which she played the role of Isha Agarwal who is Unnikrishnan's love interest.

She next appeared in Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay opposite Guru Randhawa. Saiee was last seen in the Telugu action drama Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi directed by Pradeep Chilukuri.The film stars Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Srikanth and R. Sarathkumar.

--IANS

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