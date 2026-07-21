Sai Pallavi tells 'Amaran' director: I'm celebrating your win as my own!

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Sai Pallavi, who played the female lead in director Rajkumar Periasamy's blockbuster Tamil film 'Amaran', has now wholeheartedly congratulated the director on winning the National Award for Best Direction for the film, saying she was celebrating his win as her own!

Replying to his tweet expressing gratitude, Sai Pallavi wrote, "My heart is full! This wasn’t an easy journey, you handled everything with utmost grit and respect for the story you wanted to say! I’m emotional as I'm writing this; I witnessed the whole journey until this moment of you receiving this highest honor! I’m so proud and happy for you dear @Rajkumar_KP Sir. I’m celebrating your win as my own."

She went on to congratulate the film's music director G V Prakash and editor Kalaivanan for winning National Awards for their work in the film.

She said, "My heartfelt congratulations to @gvprakash for the lovely music & @kalaivananoffl for all the hard work."

Earlier, Rajkumar Periasamy, in his note of gratitude, had said, "I’ve always dreamt of receiving the National award ever since I dreamt of becoming a film director. And it’s come true now! God has been truly kind."

"But while writing and making #Amaran all I had in my mind was to make the audience empathise with the characters and the lives of Indian Army soldiers and families. The film has given back to me and our team multifold. For this highest recognition of ‘National Award for Best Direction’, I thank the esteemed Jury of #72ndNationalAwards," he said.

Stating that the the “Golden Lotus” award encouraged him to explore, and reassured the process, the director dedicated his National Award to the family of late Major Mukund Varadarajan, who laid down his life in the service of the nation, and to all Indian army soldiers.

"I dedicate this award to the family of #MajorMukundVaradarajan sir and each soldier of the Indian army. Hearty Congratulations to my editor @kalaivananoffl and music composer @gvprakash, stars of my ongoing film #OM @DhanushKraja sir @Mammukka sir and all the national award recipients. Special thanks to my producers @ikamalhaasan sir #mahendran sir @sonypicsfilms in @Siva_Kartikeyan @Sai_Pallavi92 @Dop_Sai @Rajeevan69 #StefanRichter @anbariv @Synccinema Co Producers @khanwacky #Disney, the entirecast & crew!," he said.

--IANS

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