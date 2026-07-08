Sai Kishore signs with Gloucestershire for final six County Championship matches

Bristol, July 8 (IANS) India left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore has signed with Gloucestershire for the remaining six matches of the 2026 County Championship season, the club announced on Wednesday.

Kishore, 29, will be available for selection starting from Gloucestershire's Championship fixture against Worcestershire at Cheltenham, which begins on Thursday (August 20). Kishore previously enjoyed a successful stint in the County Championship with Surrey in 2025, where he took 11 wickets in two games.

"I am deeply grateful to Jon and everyone at Gloucestershire for giving me this opportunity. Gloucestershire is a club with a rich history and a fantastic setup, and the chance to play my cricket here is incredibly exciting.

"I’ve always wanted to test my skills in English conditions, and after speaking with the management, I knew this was the right fit. I'm looking forward to wearing the jersey, meeting the fans at Bristol and Cheltenham, and doing my part," said Kishore in a statement issued by the club.

Kishore has established himself as one of India's leading domestic red-ball bowlers, representing Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. Across 54 first-class appearances, he has claimed 223 wickets, including 14 five-wicket hauls.

Kishore, who was part of India's gold medal-winning squad at the 2023 Asian Games, has also been a prominent face in the Indian Premier League (IPL), taking 33 wickets in 28 appearances, though he had only three appearances for the Gujarat Titans in this year’s season.

Welcoming the signing, Gloucestershire's Jon Lewis, the former England women’s head coach, expressed confidence that Kishore would thrive in late-summer conditions. "We're really excited to bring Sai Kishore into the squad. He's a proven, experienced cricketer who will add a huge amount to our group.

"The Club is fully committed to playing better cricket over the final six County Championship matches, and it'll be really interesting to see the impact an overseas spinner can have at this stage of the season.

The conditions at this time of year are often very conducive to spin bowling, so we're hopeful Sai can make a significant contribution and have a really positive impact on the team," he concluded.

--IANS

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