Pamela Serena playfully teases Ram Kapoor that Madhuri Grover fancies him

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) In the latest episode of 'Lock Upp 2', contestant Pamela Serena was seen playfully teasing Ram Kapoor that Madhuri Grover fancies him.

In the latest episode of the reality show that was dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, Pamela was heard telling Ram Kapoor, "I know, like I 100% know, Madhuri Ji fancies you. She has a crush on you. At night, she comes and pretends to have a conversation."

In a light-hearted moment, she further pointed out that whenever Madhuri talks to Ram, she maintains eye contact.

When Pam asked Ram if he also felt something, the 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' actor denied.

However, Dheeraj Dhoopar also joined Pameela to tease Ram, saying that even he felt it too, and hence would sleep when Madhuri would come to their cell to talk to Ram.

However, later on, when contestant Varun Yadav pointed out that Madhuri was happily married to businessman Ashneer Grover, Pamela said that she was simply joking.

In another massive update from 'Lock Upp 2', Gaurav Khanna is expected to enter the show as a special visitor amidst the announcement of his separation from Akanksha Chamola, who is also one of the contestants on the show.

This will be Gaurav and Akansha's first meeting after the latter announced that they are headed for a divorce on the very first day of 'Lock Upp 2'.

As she was entering the 'Lock Upp', Akansha had revealed, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year."

In another shocking revelation during the show, Akanksha said that she is bisexual and even had relationships with females before getting married to Gaurav.

"Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not intimate),” she shared.

--IANS

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