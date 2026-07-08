Maniesh Paul remembers late mother in a heartfelt post: The world feels quieter

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul remembered his late mother in a heartfelt post on Instagram. He shared that as he said his final goodbye to his mother on Wednesday, the world felt quieter.

However, he assured that he will be carrying the love, strength, and kindness left behind by his mother with him always.

Sharing some memorable pictures with his mom on Instagram, Maniesh wrote, "Today, the world feels quieter. This morning, I said goodbye to my mother—my first home, my greatest comfort, and the strongest woman I’ve ever known. (sic)."

"No words can truly capture what you’ve meant to me or the emptiness you’ve left behind. But I carry your love, your strength, your kindness, and every lesson you gave me. They will stay with me for the rest of my life. I hope you’re at peace now," he added.

"Thank you for loving me the way only a mother can. Until we meet again. Love you forever and ever (sic)", concluded the emotional post.

Maniesh's mother passed away at the age of 77 in Delhi on Wednesday.

The actor’s team shared the unfortunate news, saying, “With great grief, we regret to inform you that actor Maniesh Paul lost his 77-year-old mother today in Delhi. We request you to please pray for the departed soul. May she rest in eternal peace”.

Maniesh likes to keep his personal life away from the public domain. He is married to his childhood friend Sanyukta Paul. The couple has two children- a daughter, Saisha, and a son, Yuvann.

On Mother's Day this year, the actor shared a lovely Instagram post that included a photo of Maniesh with his mother. He further uploaded a still of his wife, Sanyukta Paul, and their children.

"Meri maa. Aur mere bachchon ki maa. Happy Mother's Day. And thank you for EVERYTHING," Maniesh had written.

--IANS

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