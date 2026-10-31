Sai Deodhar shares glimpses of Karwa Chauth with Shakti Anand: Celebration of love, traditions

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Sai Deodhar celebrated Karwa Chauth with her actor-husband Shakti Anand by embracing the beauty of Indian traditions.

Sharing pictures of herself on Instagram dressed in traditional attire and adorned with mehendi and bangles, she spoke about the festival being a celebration of love, togetherness, faith and the emotions that make relationships special.

She wrote: “Some traditions are woven with love, some rituals are wrapped in emotions, and some celebrations become beautiful memories that last a lifetime. Karwa Chauth – a celebration of love, togetherness, faith and the timeless beauty of Indian traditions.”

The actress added: “Dressed in the elegance of tradition, adorned with mehendi, bangles and a little sparkle, celebrating the magic of being a woman and the beautiful emotions that make relationships special. Here's to love that grows stronger, companionship that feels like home, and traditions that keep our hearts connected. Wishing everyone a very Happy Karwa Chauth!”

Shakti and Sai got married in 2005 and welcomed their daughter in 2011.

Shakti and his wife Sai Deodhar participated in the first season of the celebrity dance show Nach Baliye. In the serial Godh Bharaai, he performed as the character Shivam. The actor had worked in the daily soap called Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, SuperCops vs Supervillains, he was also seen as Shiv in the show Gangaa and as Emperor Balakumara in popular Tenali Rama.

Talking about Shakti, the actor received the offer to act in the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi while he was working as a medical examiner in Delhi. He played a blind boy in telefilm Nayan Jyoti.

He was last seen playing Amber Singh, in the show Channa Mereya. Since July 2025, he reprised his role of Advocate Hemant Virani in the spiritual sequel of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

He is currently seen in the show Mahadev & Sons. It follows Mahadev, a man of principle, who runs a strict household as the head of his family. However, his children rebel, and a generational clash ensues.

Meanwhile, Sai is best known for portraying Flight Lieutenant Monica Singh Kochar in Saara Akaash, Ananya Sachdev Samarth in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, and Kasturi Singh in Udaan.

She was most recently seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh and Sanam Johar.

--IANS

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