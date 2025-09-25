September 25, 2025 7:30 AM हिंदी

SAFF U17 C'ship: India up for Nepal challenge in semifinal

India U17 men’s national team up for Nepal challenge in semifinals of the SAFF U17 Championship at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

Colombo, Sep 24 (IANS) It’s all about the knockout stage of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U17 Championship for the India U17 men’s national team, who will face Nepal in the semifinals, at the Racecourse International Stadium here on Thursday.

The Blue Colts come to the last-four stage with a perfect record, finishing top of Group B with nine points from three matches, which included victories against Maldives (6-0), Bhutan (1-0), and Pakistan (3-2). Head coach Bibiano Fernandes was especially happy with the last result, which exhibited the belief that his boys showed on the pitch.

“Defeating Pakistan was a good result for us, and I am pleased with the way the team handled the pressure in such an important game,” Fernandes said to the-aiff.com. “The players showed character and discipline, and that performance gives us confidence going into the semifinals.”

Nepal, who they face next in the semifinals, had won one (2-0 against hosts Sri Lanka) and lost the other (0-4 against Bangladesh), to finish second in Group A.

Fernandes remained wary of the potential threat that the Nepal team possesses.

“They are a tough opposition, and have a number of players with good individual talent,” said Fernandes. “I think we can expect a very competitive match, and our focus is on preparing well, staying organised, and making sure we play to our strengths.”

Being in the knockout stage of a tournament is completely different from what the India U17s have faced so far, and Fernandes called on his boys to remain calm and work together.

“The boys understand the importance of this stage of the tournament. It’s about staying calm, working hard together, and giving everything on the pitch,” he said. "We want to carry forward the momentum and take one more step towards our target.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

