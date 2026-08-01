August 01, 2026 9:45 PM हिंदी

SAFF Championship 2026: Defending champions India drawn with Pakistan, Maldives

Defending champions India drawn with Pakistan, Maldives in the SAFF Championship 2026 to be the 15th edition of the regional tournament held in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday.

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Defending champions India have been drawn alongside Pakistan and Maldives in Group B of the SAFF Championship 2026, with the draw for the 15th edition of the regional tournament held in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Saturday.

The tournament will be staged in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from November 4 to 17, with the Blue Tigers aiming to lift a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship title.

India will kick off their campaign against Pakistan on November 5 before taking on Maldives on November 11. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for November 14, while the final will be played on November 17.

Group A comprises hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. Nepal will also be included in the group if FIFA lifts the suspension on the All Nepal Football Association before September 1. If the suspension remains in place, the tournament will be contested by six teams.

India head into the competition with an impressive record against both their group-stage opponents. The Blue Tigers have won 16 of their 25 matches against Pakistan, while drawing seven and losing only two. Their most recent meeting came in the 2023 SAFF Championship, where India registered a commanding 4-0 victory.

Against Maldives, India have won 13 of their 18 meetings, drawing twice and losing three. Their last encounter was an international friendly in Shillong in March 2025, with India securing a comfortable 3-0 win.

India are the most successful team in the history of the SAFF Championship, having won the title nine times in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023. The Blue Tigers claimed their last crown after defeating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru.

SAFF Championship 2026 Draw

Group A: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal (subject to FIFA lifting suspension)

Group B: India, Pakistan, Maldives

India's fixtures:

November 5: Pakistan vs India

November 11: India vs Maldives

--IANS

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