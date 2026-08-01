Litton returns from calf injury for Bangladesh's opening Test against Australia

Dhaka, Aug 1 (IANS) Bangladesh have received a timely boost ahead of their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against Australia with wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das returning to the squad for the opening Test in Darwin after recovering from a left calf muscle injury.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Saturday that the newly appointed ODI captain has successfully completed his rehabilitation programme and has been declared fit for selection. Litton, who has been out of action since June because of the injury, is scheduled to travel to Darwin on Sunday to link up with the squad ahead of the first Test, beginning on August 13.

The 31-year-old's return strengthens Bangladesh's batting line-up as they prepare for a challenging two-match away series against the reigning World Test Championship holders.

However, Bangladesh continue to grapple with injury concerns in their pace attack. Fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Tanzim Hasan Sakib have been ruled out of the series, while the fitness of Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman remains under assessment, leaving the visitors with limited options in the bowling department.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the side, with all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz serving as vice-captain. The batting unit also includes experienced campaigners Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar and the returning Litton, while Taskin Ahmed is expected to spearhead the pace attack.

Bangladesh head into the series placed fourth in the current World Test Championship standings with a points percentage of 58.33 and will be aiming to strengthen their position against Australia.

The first Test will be played in Darwin from August 13 to 17, while the second and final Test is scheduled to take place in Mackay from August 22 to 26.

Bangladesh squad for first Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Litton Das.

--IANS

sds/