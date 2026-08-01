August 01, 2026 11:15 PM हिंदी

CAA grants, not takes away, citizenship: Bengal CM

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses an anti-fundamentalism literary programme at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, is not about taking away citizenship but granting it.

He made the remarks after distributing Indian citizenship certificates to 300 members of the Matua community from North 24 Parganas district at an event in New Town, Kolkata.

The Chief Minister announced that all pending applications for citizenship under the CAA in West Bengal would be disposed of within the next six months.

Speaking at the programme, Adhikari said, “The CAA is meant to grant citizenship, not to take away anyone’s citizenship. Eligible people must come forward and apply under the Act. More certificates will be issued in the coming months.”

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from six communities -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- who sought shelter in India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Adhikari said 23,956 citizenship certificates had been issued so far, including 5,966 over the past 11 weeks since the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was formed in the state.

According to him, 2,30,605 applications have been received across the state. Nadia district recorded the highest number of beneficiaries with 10,191 certificates, followed by North 24 Parganas with 8,930.

“Following discussions with the Union Home Secretary, the process of delegating legal and administrative powers to district magistrates for speedy disposal of CAA applications is expected to begin within a month,” he said.

He criticised the previous Trinamool Congress government for misleading people on the CAA issue.

“The previous government projected the CAA as the NRC and misled the people, particularly the Muslim community. False propaganda was spread claiming that applying under the CAA would result in loss of jobs, ration benefits or the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. Today, the truth has come out, and even opposition MLAs have attended this programme voluntarily,” Adhikari said.

--IANS

sch/dan

LATEST NEWS

Boxer Sachin Siwach wins gold in men’s 60kg after thrilling 3-2 split decision in the final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Sachin Siwach wins men’s 60kg boxing gold after thrilling 3-2 split decision

India to play three-day warm-up games instead of four-day in Sri Lanka

India to play three-day warm-up games instead of four-day in Sri Lanka

Kangana hits back at Hrithik: Stop adding fuel to the fire & embarrassing your partner

Kangana hits back at Hrithik: Stop adding fuel to the fire & embarrassing your partner

Lovlina Borgohain wins silver medal after narrow loss to Australian boxer Emma-Sue Greentree in women’s 75kg final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Lovlina Borgohain wins silver after narrow loss to Aussie in women’s 75kg final

Unnati Sharma fights back to win a bronze medal in women's 63kg judo in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Unnati Sharma fights back to win women's 63kg bronze in judo

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a consultation meeting with Tamil Nadu Congress leaders on the state's political situation and the party's future strategy in Chennai on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@INCTamilNadu)

Rahul Gandhi warns delimitation threatens Tamil Nadu

Arundhati Choudhary dominates England’s Chantelle Reid to clinch gold in women’s 70kg boxing in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: Arundhati dominates England’s Chantelle Reid to clinch women’s 70kg boxing gold

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

Cauvery row: Kabini Dam almost full, water must be released, says Shivakumar

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addresses an anti-fundamentalism literary programme at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Kuntal Chakrabarty)

CAA grants, not takes away, citizenship: Bengal CM

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses a consultation meeting with Tamil Nadu Congress leaders on the state's political situation and the party's future strategy in Chennai on Saturday, August 1, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@INCTamilNadu)

Rahul Gandhi seeks apology from Centre over exam issues