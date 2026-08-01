August 01, 2026 11:16 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Priya wins women’s 60kg boxing gold, beats Canada’s Al-Ahmadieh in thrilling final

Priya wins women’s 60kg boxing gold, beats Canada’s Al-Ahmadieh in thrilling final in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Saturday.

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India’s Priya produced a composed and determined performance to clinch the gold medal in the women’s 60kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision in a closely contested final in Glasgow on Saturday.

She joined Sakshi, Jaismine and Preeti, who won gold medals earlier in the day, to continue India's superb run in the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Priya recovered strongly after conceding the opening round on a couple of judges’ scorecards and gradually took control of the contest with sharp combinations, effective counter-attacks and better ring movement.

The judges’ scorecards reflected the intensity of the bout. Three judges awarded the contest to Priya by margins of 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27, while one judge scored it 29-28 in favour of the Canadian. The split verdict ultimately went India’s way, sealing another boxing gold for the country in Glasgow.

Priya remained calm under pressure throughout the three-round contest, matching her opponent punch for punch before taking control in the decisive exchanges. Her disciplined defence and timely attacks impressed the majority of the judges, helping her secure the biggest victory of her Commonwealth Games campaign.

The triumph adds another gold to India’s growing medal tally at the Games and underlines the country’s continued rise in international boxing. Priya’s victory also caps an impressive run through the tournament, where she displayed consistency, tactical awareness and remarkable composure on her way to the top of the podium.

Earlier, Sakshi produced a commanding display to win the gold medal in the Women’s 51kg boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating England’s Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final in Glasgow on Saturday.

The Indian boxer was in complete control throughout the bout, using her sharp footwork, accurate combinations and disciplined defence to keep her opponent at bay. Sakshi edged the opening round 10-9 on all five judges’ scorecards before tightening her grip on the contest in the second round.

Jasmine produced a commanding performance to defeat Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision and win the women’s 57kg gold on Saturday.

The Indian boxer controlled the contest from the opening bell, using her sharp combinations, superior movement and clean punching to keep Walsh on the back foot throughout the three-round final at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

Preeti produced a commanding performance to win the gold medal in the women’s 54kg boxing, defeating Canada’s S.S. Delgado by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the final at the SEC Hall 5 on Saturday.

Preeti dominated the contest from the opening bell, with all five judges scoring each of the three rounds 10-9 in her favour for a perfect 30-27 verdict. She also registered a knockdown during the bout, underlining her superiority over the Canadian boxer.

--IANS

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