'He has set an example': Acharya Pramod Krishnam on PM Modi forgiving students who abused him

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Spiritual leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Saturday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter forgave those who made alleged objectionable remarks against him during the protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, asserting that the Prime Minister "has set an example".

PM Modi released a fresh video message on Friday saying that he wanted to forgive all those children who had abused not only him but also his late mother.

Responding to it, Acharya Krishnam drew similarities of the Prime Minister's act of forgiveness to that of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi.

"The way Prime Minister Modi was abused during the protest at Jantar Mantar, and still he forgave all of them considering them his own children, I was reminded with a story of Gautam Buddha," he said in a self-made video.

Narrating the story, Acharya Krishnam said: "Once a person had spit on Lord Buddha as he used to hate him but the Lord responded by hugging him. Following Lord Buddha's reaction, the person started crying prompting the Lord to ask him the reason."

The spiritual leader added: "The person begged for forgiveness while being shocked that despite spitting on Lord Buddha, the latter had hugged him. He told the Lord: 'I think you have realised that I am a very bad person. Now you will not love me anymore and instead start hating me. That's why I had tears in my eyes.'"

Acharya Krishnam said that Lord Buddha's response to the person was "wonderful".

"Lord Buddha replied, 'I can never hate you because love is all I have to give,'" he added.

The spiritual leader asserted: "PM Modi has set an example like that of Gautam Buddha, Lord Mahavir and Mahatma Gandhi."

Emphasising that it is important to spread love for the future of the country, Acharya Krishnam said: "This matter is connected to India's culture and tradition and need to be understood by those who had abused the Prime Minister and his mother."

In his video message, PM Modi had called the youth "misguided", stressing that the need of the hour was to embrace them and show them the right path.

“It is our (government's) duty to guide them (youth). Punishing them, dragging them through court proceedings, or harassing them in society will not change the situation," the Prime Minister said.

--IANS

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