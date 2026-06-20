Sachin Tendulkar reveals India-Australia match at Wankhede provided authentic crowd sound for ‘Lagaan’

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) As the iconic movie Lagaan marks 25 years, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed his appreciation for the cinematic gem.

He further also recalled how he helped director Ashutosh Gowariker capture the authentic sound of a cricket crowd for 'Lagaan'.

As the film completes 25 years, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar spoke about his personal bond with the film.

Sachin also revealed his contribution during the making of the film, helping Ashutosh Gowariker capture the authentic sound of a cricket crowd.

“Movie launch hone ke 2 saal pehle, I think you had asked me ‘Jo ek crowd ka authentic aawaz hota hai woh Kahan milega?’ and I had said we are playing Australia in Mumbai. Wankhede stadium aake record karle, kyu nahi?” Sachin recalled talking to Ashutosh.

The cricket icon went on to recall how his son Arjun Tendulkar would never miss out on watching Lagaan every evening.

“Arjun would come home every evening after playing cricket with the building kids and would play Lagaan on TV while having dinner without fail every single day,” revealed Sachin.

The cricket legend also praised A R Rahman’s unforgettable soundtrack, highlighting how songs like “O Paalanhaare” continues to bring a sense of calm and positivity.

Sachin also recalled how he and his family would watch Lagaan together and how the experience remained exciting even after multiple viewings.

He further congratulated Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, and the entire team, expressing amazement at how quickly 25 years have passed since the film’s release.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and led by Aamir Khan, ‘Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India’, released in, 2001.

The mobile remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian cinema.

Set in 1893, the film follows Bhuvan, a brave village farmer who accepts a high-stakes cricket challenge against British officers to save his village from oppressive taxes.

The film’s journey reached global heights when it earned a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards, becoming only the third Indian film to achieve the honour.

The movie featured a talented ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Raghubir Yadav, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and several others.

–IANS

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