Sachin Pilgaonkar reveals why he loves family entertainers

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, who is receiving a lot of good response for his recently released film ‘Kapuskoonda’, has shared the reason behind his love for the genre of family entertainers.

The actor said that he loves family entertainers because of their ability to create memories that generations can identify with.

‘Kapuskoonda’ is filled with humour, emotions and an endearing message about companionship. At a time when crime thrillers, mysteries and intense dramas dominate much of the cinematic landscape, Kapuskoonda offers a refreshing change. Rooted in warmth, humour and family values, the film celebrates storytelling that connects audiences across generations.

Talking about the film, Sachin Pilgaonkar shared, “What continues to excite me is the opportunity to be part of stories that bring a smile to people’s faces. Today, we are seeing so many thrillers and darker subjects, and while every genre has its place, I believe there is something very special about a film that an entire family can enjoy together. I have always strived to be an entertainer who wins hearts through stories that strike an emotional chord. Even after all these years, it’s the love and affection of the audience that means the most to me”.

“‘Kapuskoonda’ has humour, warmth, emotions and, above all, a lot of heart. It’s about an unexpected bond. I have always had a special affection for family entertainers because they create memories that generations can share. I hope audiences embrace this film with the same love they have given me throughout my journey”, he added.

In ‘Kapuskoonda’, he plays a retired postman with an intense phobia of dogs. His peaceful family life is turned upside down when a dog unexpectedly enters his home. He declares that either the dog stays or he does, but circumstances force him to share his home with the very creature he fears most.

Speaking about his furry friend, and co-actor he shared, “I’ve always been an animal lover, and my dog Jack holds a very special place in my heart. He’s family to us. So having a dog as my co-star in this film was a special and unique experience. The irony is that while my character in the film is terrified of dogs, in real life, I absolutely adore them. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting with my four-legged co-star. There’s something beautiful about the bond we share with dogs. The love, trust and companionship they give us is truly unconditional, and I think anyone who has a dog in their life knows exactly what I mean”.

‘Kapuskoonda’ is written and directed by Sachin S. S. Mohite, backed by Panorama Studios, and produced by Storywala Film in association with V. P. Mauli Group.

--IANS

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