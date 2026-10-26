Sachin Pilgaonkar recalls how his MIL failed to recognise him in saree look from ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’

Mumbai, Oct 26 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Sachin Pilgaonkar recalled a hilarious incident from the sets of his cult classic Marathi movie, ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’ on the quiz show ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’, hosted by Madhuri Dixit.

In the upcoming episode of the show, Sachin and actor Madhurani Gokhale were seen joining host Madhuri Dixit on the hot seat. During the conversation, Sachin recalled how his mother-in-law failed to recognise him when he was dressed in a saree for his role in the film.

Recalling the incident, Sachin said, “My mother-in-law once came to the set. When my wife, Supriya went to meet her, I was dressed in a saree. My mother-in-law called Supriya over and asked, ‘Who was that woman standing next to you?’ Then I bent down to touch her feet and asked, ‘Didn’t you recognise me, Mom?’ She was startled.”

Talking about Sachin’s saree look in the movie, became one of the memorable aspects of ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’, which went on to remain one of the most popular comedy films in Marathi cinema.

Released in 1988, ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’ was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar and produced by Kiran Shantaram. The comedy revolved around four friends who struggle to find rented accommodation.

When a landlady insists on renting her house only to married couples, two of the friends dress up as women and pretend to be their friends’ wives, following a series of hilarious moments.

The film featured an ensemble cast, including Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Berde, Siddharth Ray, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Ashwini Bhave, Nivedita Joshi-Saraf, Priya Arun Berde, Sudhir Joshi and Viju Khote.

Its humour, memorable dialogues and comic performances went on to make it a favourite among Marathi film audiences over the years.

–IANS

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