Sachin Pilgaonkar celebrates 38 years of ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’ starring Ashok Saraf, Laxmikant Berde, Siddharth Ray

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Marathi superstar Sachin Pilgaonkar's much-loved Marathi comedy ‘Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi’ completed 38 years on September 23.

This has marked another milestone for the film that continues to remain a favourite among Marathi audiences.

The 1988 cult comedy, which brought together Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Laxmikant Berde and an ensemble cast, continues to be remembered for its comic situations, memorable characters and dialogues.

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar marked the anniversary by sharing archival pictures and the original movie poster from the time of the film's release.

Sachin wrote, “23 September 1988” and “38 years since Ashi hi banwa banwi.”

The film was released in Maharashtra on September 23, 1988, and was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. It was produced by Kiran Shantaram under the banner of V. Shantaram Productions.

The story revolves around four friends who are desperately looking for a place to live. Their search takes a hilarious turn when their landlady insists that the tenants must be married couples.

To secure the accommodation, two of the friends disguise themselves as women and pretend to be the wives of the other two. What begins as a desperate arrangement soon spirals into a series of misunderstandings, lies and comic situations.

The central characters include Dhananjay Mane, played by Ashok Saraf, Sudhir, played by Sachin Pilgaonkar, Parshuram, played by Laxmikant Berde, and Shantanu Mane, played by Siddharth Ray.

Alongside Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Laxmikant Berde and Siddharth Ray, the film featured Ashwini Bhave as Madhuri, Supriya Pilgaonkar as Manisha, Priya Arun Berde as Kamali and Nivedita Saraf as Sushma.

The supporting cast included Sudhir Joshi, Viju Khote, Nayantara, Jairam Kulkarni, Suhas Bhalekar, Madhu Apte, Lata Thatte and Bipin Varti, among others.

–IANS

rd/