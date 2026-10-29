Sacha Baron Cohen: ‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’ is the wildest, craziest movie I've ever made

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Hollywood star Sacha Baron Cohen is happy that his film ‘Ali G: Who Iz I?’ is streaming digitally currently and said that “it is the wildest, craziest movie I've ever made.”

Sacha took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself talking about his latest movie and captioned it: “Ali G: Who Iz I? On Prime Video now”.

In the video, the star was heard saying: “Ali G the movie is on Prime right now and it is the funniest movie I've made, certainly the wildest and craziest movie I've ever made. You will see things that you've never seen before in your life.”

“Watch it now, call up some mates, get them around before Amazon realise what they've done and ban it in your country. Do it now and let me know what you think.”

Sacha first played Ali G in the 2002 British comedy film “Ali G Indahouse”. Directed by Mark Mylod, it is the first of five films based on Baron Cohen's characters from Da Ali G Show, followed by Borat, Bruno, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Ali G: Who Iz I?

It is the only one of these films to consist solely of a fictional narrative with no mockumentary element.

Sacha’ character is all set to return with Ali G: Who Iz I? The film marks the actor’s feature directorial debut. It is scheduled to be released in October 2026.

Sacha is known for his creation and portrayal of the fictional satirical characters Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev, Bruno Gehard, and Admiral General Haffaz Aladeen. He has been feted with two British Academy Television Awards and three Golden Globes, as well as nominations for three Academy Awards and six Primetime Emmy Awards. The star voiced King Julien XIII in the Madagascar film series and Uncle Ugo in Luca.

--IANS

dc/