Saba Pataudi enjoys an engaging conversation on movies with Akhtar family in London

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Saba Pataudi, on Monday, gave a glimpse of her memorable time in London as she shared pictures with the Akhtar family.

The actress shared moments featuring veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Akhtar. In the group photo, Saba could be seen beaming with joy while posing next to the Akhtar family. In the caption of her post, Saba highlighted her love for cinema and shared that she enjoyed being part of an engaging conversation about movies, storytelling, and much more.

Sharing pictures from her London trip, Said Ali Khan’s sister wrote, “My week.....in london Friends and incredible talent Mahsha'Allah... loved being present during an engaging session of conversation on movies and more....A little poetry too. Organised by @nisau_uk Moments captured. Events with friends and this that n a lot of other! Last but not least.. my first podcast with @bigbollywoodbuffs soon to release! A little teaser .... look out for the entire episode...soon!.”

The carousel also featured a video of Farhan Akhtar reciting popular lines from his well-known poems featured in ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’

For the unversed, the Akhtar family, including Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar, travelled to London for a special event titled “Baat: A Conversation with the Akhtars,” held on July 14 at SOAS, University of London.

The event marked the first time that Javed, Farhan, and Zoya came together for such a conversation outside India. They discussed their family’s rich cinematic legacy, the world of poetry, and their individual journeys in the Indian film industry.

During their London visit, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Akhtar also attended the Wimbledon finals at the All England Club.

--IANS

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