December 10, 2025 1:58 AM हिंदी

Saba Ali Khan shares the story behind missing her mother Sharmila Tagore’s birthday celebrations

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Saba Ali Khan, the sister of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan,and Soha Ali Khan has shared the story behind her missing their mother Sharmila Tagore’s birthday celebrations.

On Tuesday, she took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a long note, as she explained the reason behind missing the celebrations.

She wrote, “I know I might be overreacting a little. But here's what happened. I've recently undergone a surgery and it was a bit sudden, so I missed Ma's birthday. While I'm recovering I'm not allowed to wash my hair and decided to go to Freedas and have it done there. I don't need it dried because it’s sadly not as thick as it used to be, it was only a wash”.

She further mentioned, “The guy who did it kindly used the dryer for literally 30 seconds and I thanked him. I paid and left. They called me back, and said, ‘Ma'am you owe us for the dry’. I said, ‘My hair is still wet! I didn't want it dried’. They said, ‘No ma'am he used the dryer’. I was sincerely confused and kept insisting but it's not dried! The end. I just paid”.

“I just felt cheated and hurt. Silly I know. Maybe it's been a few days of a lot on my plate and missed the Delhi party too. So I felt teary. Ridiculous I am sure but also a little unfair! Anyway...that's LIFE. We live and learn. And MOVE on”, she added.

Sharmila Tagore turned 81 on December 8, 2025. The birthday was celebrated at a cosy, intimate gathering in Delhi with close family members: Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and granddaughter Sara Ali Khan were present.

--IANS

aa/

