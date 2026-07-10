‘Saas Bina Sasural’ fame Aishwarya Sakhuja shares reality of living with type 1 diabetes: ‘Don’t assume we’re unhealthy’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Television actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has opened up about the challenges of living with type 1 diabetes and shared an important message about awareness and understanding.

Taking to Instagram, she highlighted how small gestures of support and knowledge can make a significant difference for people managing the condition. Sharing her video, Aishwarya wrote, “Know this if your friend is a Type 1 diabetic Being friends with someone with Type 1 diabetes isn’t complicated but understanding a few things can make a world of difference.”

“A hypo can look a lot like someone who’s drunk. If we’re acting confused, shaky, or not making sense, we probably need glucose, not insulin. If we seem unusually irritable or emotional, it could be our blood sugar talking. Please don’t take it personally. Know where we keep our low sugar supplies. You may never need them, but if you do, those few seconds matter. Yes, we can eat anything. We just have to dose insulin for it. Plans can change unexpectedly. A stubborn high or a sudden low doesn’t always care about our schedule.”

The ‘Saas Bina Sasural’ actress added, “Don’t assume we’re unhealthy. Type 1 isn’t caused by lifestyle, it’s an autoimmune condition. Chances are we’re carrying a mini pharmacy everywhere we go: insulin, glucose, snacks, sensors, chargers, the list goes on. Sleepovers, road trips, flights, and vacations take a lot more planning than most people realize. Exercise isn’t as simple as “just work out.” It can send our sugars soaring or crashing, so every workout needs strategy.”

“We’re doing math all day long, counting carbs, calculating insulin, correcting highs, preventing lows. It’s a fulltime job you don’t see.

If we say no to food, please don’t be offended. Sometimes our blood sugar is making that decision for us. And finally, there is nothing we can’t do. We just have to do it with a little more planning. The more you understand Type 1 diabetes, the safer and more supported your friend will feel. #aishwaryasakhuja #reelsinstagram #type1diabetic #diabetes #diabetesawareness.”

Aishwarya Sakhuja revealed that she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2018. The actress shared that she developed the condition after taking strong medication a few years earlier, which affected her pancreas.

She admitted that accepting the diagnosis was initially difficult and she felt upset knowing that it could not be reversed. However, with time, Aishwarya adapted to the necessary lifestyle changes, which helped her manage her condition and keep her blood sugar levels under control.

Work-wise, Aishwarya Sakhuja is known for her stint in the shows like “Saas Bina Sasural,” “Main Naa Bhoolungi,” “Trideviyaan,” “Yeh Hai Chahatein," and “Zyada Mat Udd.” She was also a contestant on reality shows “Nach Baliye 7” and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.”

--IANS

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