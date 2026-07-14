S Janaki's granddaughter Apsara Vydyula: Don’t measure my love for my grandmother by the tears you do or do not see!

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) Pointing out that her grandmother, the legendary playback singer S Janaki amma, had taught her to understand that love does not end when a life does, Apsara Vydyula, the grand daughter of the iconic singer has asked people not to measure her love for her grandmother by the tears they did or did not see.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt post about how some people were judging her over the past few days, the great singer's granddaughter wrote, "My grandmother’s favourite person in the world was my elder sister, Varsha. They were so alike. They understood each other in a way that words could never fully explain. They were, in every sense, made for each other."

She went on to say, "I don’t want the world to forget that Varsha is the one who should have been standing where I am today, taking care of our grandmother and doing everything that now falls upon me. She passed away in August 2023, and our family will never truly recover from that loss. Grief doesn’t disappear. It simply becomes something you learn to carry for the rest of your life. The only comfort I find is knowing that they are together again."

Apsara then said, "Over the past few days, I have seen people question my grief because they do not see tears in my eyes. Please don’t measure my love for my grandmother by the tears you do or do not see. We were taught, especially by her, to understand death from a deeply spiritual place. She taught us that love does not end when a life does. My experiences have made me stronger than I ever wished I had to be. Grief is not always loud. Sometimes it is quiet, steady and deeply personal."

Stating that being in the public eye often meant living with rumours, speculation and stories that others created about one's life, Apsara said, "It can be painful to watch people form opinions about a family they have never truly known. I want people to know who my grandmother really was. She was gentle, kind, deeply humble and completely free of judgement. She saw the good in everyone. Varsha was exactly the same."

She added, "What they shared, more than anything else, was an infectious childlike spirit. They carried wonder into every room they entered, and almost everyone who met them loved them instantly. They are together now.And somehow, that thought brings me peace."

--IANS

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