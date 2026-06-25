Ryan Cook steps down as Netherlands head coach

Amsterdam, June 25 (IANS) Ryan Cook has stepped down as head coach of the Netherlands men's cricket team with immediate effect, the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) announced on Thursday, bringing an end to a four-year tenure that oversaw some of the most significant achievements in Dutch cricket in recent years.

Cook leaves at a time when the Netherlands remain firmly in contention in the Cricket World Cup League 2 competition, sitting third in the standings with 32 points from 28 matches.

The decision comes following the birth of Cook’s second child, with the former South African cricketer citing the demands of the role and the need for greater personal presence as reasons behind his departure. Batting coach Heino Kuhn will take charge on an interim basis for the Netherlands’ upcoming Cricket World Cup League 2 fixtures, according to Cricinfo.

In a statement released by the board, Cook reflected on his journey with the national side and the progress made during his tenure.

“Coaching the Dutch men's team has without a shadow of a doubt been one of the highlights of my coaching career so far. It's been an absolute pleasure to lead the journey towards professionalism and creating a competitive cricket team with strong values,” Cook said.

The 41-year-old took charge in May 2022 and guided the Netherlands through a period of notable growth on and off the field. Under his leadership, the team secured qualification for major ICC events and produced several memorable performances against Full Member nations.

Explaining his decision to move on, Cook said the position now required a level of commitment he could no longer provide.

“I thank all at the KNCB and the Dutch cricket community for all their continued support throughout the years. The KNCB and the team deserve someone who can give the job the full, sustained focus and presence it now requires. I know that the foundations are strong and the future is bright,” he added.

Among the highlights of Cook’s tenure was the Netherlands’ qualification for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, where they registered impressive victories over Zimbabwe and South Africa. A year later, the Dutch side earned a place at the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, marking their first appearance at the tournament since 2011.

They further enhanced their reputation by defeating South Africa and Bangladesh during the competition. KNCB chief executive Huib van Walsem credited Cook with helping transform multiple aspects of Dutch cricket beyond the senior national team.

“Ryan Cook has had an enormous impact on the entire system of Dutch cricket, building the depth of players, a strong team culture, coaching development and contributions to grassroots cricket. We are grateful for his wonderful efforts that have brought great results,” van Walsem said.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards also paid tribute to the departing coach, highlighting the influence he had on the squad’s development and identity.

“Ryan has been instrumental in the growth of this team and Dutch cricket as a whole over the past four years. His passion, professionalism and commitment to creating a strong culture have helped us achieve some memorable performances and set this team up for future success. On behalf of the players, I want to thank Ryan for everything he has done for us and wish him and his family all the very best for the future,” Edwards said.

With Kuhn set to oversee the team in the interim, the Netherlands will now begin the search for a permanent successor as they continue their push towards qualification for future global tournaments, aiming to build on the foundations established during Cook’s tenure.

--IANS

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