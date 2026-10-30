Russo Brothers pay tribute to Patrick Stewart: Thank you for entertaining all of us

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Filmmakers Russo Brothers have paid an emotional tribute to legendary actor Patrick Stewart, remembering him as one of their childhood heroes and praising his unmatched integrity, both on and off screen.

In their tribute, the duo, who worked with Stewart in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Avengers: Doomsday, thanked the veteran actor for entertaining audiences and teaching them the value of humanity, while sending their love to his family, friends and fans across the world.

Taking to the caption section, the Russo Brothers wrote: “We’ve been lucky enough to work with some of our childhood heroes. And Sir Patrick Stewart will always be one of them.”

They tagged the late star, who will be seen as Professor Charles Xavier in “Avengers: Doomsday”, as a legendary actor.

“A legendary actor with an unmistakeable presence, and an unmatched integrity. Thank you for entertaining all of us, sir. And for teaching us humanity, both on and off the screen. Sending our love to your family, friends, and fans around the world,” they wrote.

Patrick Stewart passed away at the age of 96 at his Los Angeles home. The “Star Trek” and “X-Men” star was surrounded by family and friends in his final moments.

His estate took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared the news. They wrote, “We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

“He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace”.

They further mentioned, “A son of Mirfield in the West Riding of Yorkshire, he travelled from the Royal Shakespeare Company to an equally acclaimed career spanning 6 decades on Broadway, the silver screen and television”.

The actor is survived by his third wife, singer Sunny Ozell and Daniel and Sophia, children from his first marriage from actor Sheila Falconer.

--IANS

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