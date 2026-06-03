June 03, 2026 10:01 PM हिंदी

Golf: Yuvraj Sandhu, sole Indian representative in the Netherlands

Yuvraj Sandhu, sole Indian representative in the the KLM Open at Amsterdam in the Netherlands from Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Amsterdam (The Netherlands), June 3 (IANS) Yuvraj Sandhu will be the only Indian player in the field at the KLM Open this week. It has been a difficult debut season for the 29-year-old after having secured a category 17 card on the DP World Tour. He earned the card after topping the DP World PGTI Order of Merit last year.

With only three cuts made in 10 starts in 2026, Sandhu has said that he has learnt a lot from the season so far. In his only Hotel Planner start, at the DP World PGTI Open, which was co-sanctioned between Hotel Planner and PGTI, he was Tied-sixth.

Yet, Sandhu is staying positive and is keen to prove himself. He could be due for a strong finish this week. He is paired with Sebastian Garcia of Spain and Max Steinlechnner of Austria in the first round. The conditions could play a role again this year as weather forecasts suggest it will be a challenging week for players.

The field also includes some of the top performers of the DP World Tour. Casey Jarvis, Jayden Schaper, Andy Sullivan, Richard Sterne, Daniel Hillier, and Eugenio Chaccara. Casey Jarvis and Jayden Schaper are two of the highest-ranked players as per OWGR on the DP World Tour, with both having a rank within the top 100. With Race Dubai leader Patrick Reed missing this week and Rory McIlroy opting to play on the PGA Tour, Schaper is the highest-ranked player on the Race to Dubai leaderboard, with Casey Jarvis being the next highest-ranked.

Local Dutchman Joost Luiten will be one of the players the home crowd will be hoping lifts the trophy. Past winner Luiten is one of just five Dutch players since 1912 to have won the KLM Open. Luiten recorded his home title triumph in 2013 and 2016, a feat that makes him the home favourite at this event.

Connor Syme is finally pain-free, just in time to mount his title defence at the KLM Open. Syme has struggled with form this season since he injured his back at home during weight training. The injury forced the Scotsman to retire from the Volvo China Open, as the injury was aggravated. Syme revealed that he is now able to hit his shots freely. His shot-making ability was what helped him secure the title last year in challenging conditions.

--IANS

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