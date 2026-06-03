Stokes backs Archer break, warns England could lose star pacer if situation is mishandled

London, June 3 (IANS) England captain Ben Stokes has supported the decision to rest fast bowler Jofra Archer for the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's. He warned that a different approach could drive players away from international cricket.

Archer, who played 16 matches for Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as the team reached the playoffs, was omitted from England's squad for the first match. Head coach Brendon McCullum has also indicated that the 31-year-old might miss the second Test.

This decision has faced criticism following England's Ashes defeat in Australia, but Stokes urged people to consider the realities of modern cricket. “I know it has been discussed over the past couple of weeks. I completely understand people's frustrations, but there is another side to this," Stokes told reporters on Wednesday.

The England captain explained that the changing landscape of the sport has created opportunities that did not exist for players in previous generations. “A lot of this has to do with where cricket is right now. There are opportunities for cricketers now that weren’t available 10 or 20 years ago."

Stokes warned that mishandling this situation could have long-term effects on English cricket. “If handled poorly, it could get messy, and players like Jofra might not play for England again. That would not be good for anyone."

In earlier years, England players typically left their IPL teams before the tournament ended to meet international commitments. However, Archer stayed with the Rajasthan Royals during their playoff campaign and then took a break after a busy period.

England starts the New Zealand series under pressure after a disappointing Ashes campaign in Australia, where their aggressive tactics came under fire. Former captain Michael Vaughan was among those suggesting the team should return to basics.

Stokes, however, emphasised that outside criticism would not change England's strategy. “There has been a lot said for a long time. But what I say doesn’t really matter,” he said.

For the captain, results are the ultimate measure of success. “What matters is what happens at the end of the game this week, at the end of the series, whether we win or lose. You'll see the England team going out there still eager to win."

Supporting the philosophy that McCullum has established, Stokes added, “You've heard it from Brendon. We'll go out there and try to win this series while playing some good cricket."

--IANS

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