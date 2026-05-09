May 09, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

Russia fighting 'aggressive' NATO-backed force in Ukraine: Putin

Russia fighting 'aggressive' NATO-backed force in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow, May 9 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that the country's soldiers are currently fighting an "aggressive force" backed by all of NATO in Ukraine.

Putin made the remarks during the annual Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow, marking the 81st anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War.

“The great feat of the victorious generation inspires the soldiers carrying out special military operations today. They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. And yet, our heroes continue to move forward,” Putin said during his speech.

He added that victory has always been, and will always be, of Russia’s.

"I firmly believe that our cause is just, we are together, victory has always been and always will be ours! Glory to the victorious people! Glory to the veterans! Glory to the Russian Armed Forces! Happy holiday to you! Happy Victory Day! Hooray!" Putin said in his speech at the Victory Parade.

Meanwhile, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that extending the ceasefire in Ukraine after May 11 has not yet been discussed.

He was responding to questions by reporters at a regular Kremlin media briefing regarding US President Donald Trump's statement that it would be good to extend the ceasefire.

"It's clear that the American side is in a hurry, but the issue of a Ukrainian settlement is too complex. And reaching an agreement, a peace agreement, is a very long road with complex details," Peskov commented on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement about the US's willingness to mediate in Russian-Ukrainian negotiations only if there is progress, Russia's leading Tass news agency quoted Peskov as saying in another interview with Vesti Journalist.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who also attended the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on Saturday, stated that no one can interfere with May 9 proceedings.

"As current times, minutes, and moments have shown, no one can interfere with the celebration of this great Victory. This treasure of ours cannot be lost," he told journalists after the parade on Red Square.

–IANS

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