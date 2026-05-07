May 08, 2026 1:11 AM हिंदी

Russia declares a ceasefire from May 8 to May 10

Russia declares a ceasefire from May 8 to May 10 (File Image)

Moscow, May 7 (IANS) The Russian Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday that Russia declares a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 until May 10 in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, reported local media.

This ceasefire is during the celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in World War II.

"In accordance with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, during the celebration of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War, from midnight on May 8 to May 10, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire," the Ministry said, reported the State owned Russian news agency TASS.

On May 4, speaking at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said, referring to Russia’s Victory Parade on May 9 without any defence equipment, “If that happens, it will be the first time in many, many years. They cannot afford military equipment – and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova specifically noted that "If EU countries think they can silence public threats, sweep Zelenskyy's aggressive statements under the rug, so to speak, they are sorely mistaken. We are well aware of the collective Western minority's attitude toward May 9: they are systematically destroying Soviet memorial heritage, exhuming the ashes of Soviet soldiers, rewriting and distorting history," stated the report.

According to the report, in response to Zelensky's warning of a possible Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow parade, Russian diplomats and military officials warned that a massive missile strike would be launched by the Russian Armed Forces on central Kyiv.

They said that this is something they had so far refrained from, despite having the capabilities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it has summoned the Armenian ambassador regarding Zelensky’s comments in Yevren, and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin met with Armenian Ambassador to Moscow Gurgen Arsenyan, who was informed that Armenia's provision of a platform for Volodymyr Zelenskyy to voice terrorist threats against Russia is categorically unacceptable.

–IANS

ksk/uk

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