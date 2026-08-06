Rupali Ganguly shares funny video on teenager son's attitude, says 'Har maa ka reality show'

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Television actress Rupali Ganguly gave a glimpse into her life as a mother by sharing a hilarious and relatable video featuring her teenage son Rudransh on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Anupamaa’ actress posted a light-hearted reel that read, "Mom's POV – When my teenager son is showing me attitude…" The clip humorously captured the everyday banter between mothers and their teenage children. It then showed the boy's grandmother laughing and making goofy expressions. The video was set to the classic track "Teri Mehfil Men Qismat Ajmakar – Part II" by Lata Mangeshkar and Shamshad Begum, adding a humorous touch to the relatable mother-son moment.

Adding a witty caption to the post, Rupali wrote in Hindi, “Har maa ka reality show bina script ke, poore drama ke saath,” suggesting that motherhood comes with unscripted moments and plenty of drama. The fun video quickly resonated with her followers, especially parents, who found the situation highly relatable.

Rupali’s on-screen son Manish Naggdev commented, “Hahahhahahhaha.” Alpana Buch wrote, “Aage aage dekho hota hai kya.”

Rupali Ganguly often shares photos and videos featuring her son on giving heartwarming glimpses of their close bond and cherished moments together.

In May, Rupali shared a heartfelt message celebrating motherhood. She stated that a mother is not only someone who gives birth but also anyone who loves, cares for, and nurtures children with compassion.

Sharing a video from the sets of her show ‘Anupamaa,’ the actress was seen spending time with her furry companions. The clip featured her adorable fur babies, and Rupali was also seen giving massages to her “pawr-fect pals” inside her vanity van.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to every mother who has given birth… and to every mother who has adopted love. The purest form of love is a mother… A mother nurtures, protects, teaches, soothes and heals ….Every soul deserves a mother’s love.”

On the work front, Rupali is currently seen playing the titular role in “Anupamaa.”

--IANS

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