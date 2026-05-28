May 28, 2026 10:56 AM हिंदी

Rupali Ganguly roams through Lonavala market searching for son Rudransh’s slippers

Rupali Ganguly roams through Lonavala market searching for son Rudransh’s slippers

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly gave fans a candid and fun glimpse from her recent Lonavala getaway.

The actress was seen roaming through the busy streets of the hill station market searching for slippers for her son Rudransh.

Taking to her social media stories, the ‘Anupamaa’ actress shared a fun video from the bustling Lonavala market.

In the clip, Rupali was seen sporting sunglasses and a blue printed outfit as she informed her fans about trying to find a new pair of slippers for her son

“We have come here to buy Rudransh’s slippers for Rudransh. We forgot them,” Rupali said, giggling in the video.

In the video, her mother was also spotted standing behind her amid the crowded streets of the market.

The actress has been sharing a lot many videos and pictures from her family outing to Lonavala, on her social media account.

Rupali Ganguly has been accompanied by her son Rudransh and mother Rajni Ganguly.

Talking about her career, Rupali Ganguly has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades.

She began her acting journey at a young age and rose to fame with iconic television shows like ‘Sanjivani’, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, and currently ‘Anupamaa’, which has turned her into one of the biggest stars on Indian television.

Her portrayal of Monisha in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ remains one of the most loved comic characters on Indian TV. Her character portrayal as ‘Anupamaa’ further has cemented her position as a household name.

On the personal front, Rupali is married to businessman Ashwin K Verma, and the couple have a son named Rudransh.

For the uninitiated, Rupali is also the daughter of late filmmaker Anil Ganguly, who was known for directing several notable Hindi films including ‘Kora Kagaz’, ‘Tapasya’, ‘Pyaar Ke Kabil’, ‘Aanchal’, and ‘Dil Aur Deewaar’.

–IANS

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Rupali Ganguly roams through Lonavala market searching for son Rudransh’s slippers

Rupali Ganguly roams through Lonavala market searching for son Rudransh’s slippers