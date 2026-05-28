May 28, 2026 10:54 AM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar meets world leaders in Cyprus, discusses bilateral ties, West Asia crisis

EAM Jaishankar meets world leaders in Cyprus, discusses bilateral ties, West Asia crisis

Nicosia, May 28 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held a series of bilateral talks with global leaders at the Informal Meeting of the European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers in Cyprus, with discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation across several sectors and the emerging situation in West Asia.

EAM Jaishankar met his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, where the two sides discussed the Ukraine conflict and explored ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Following the meeting, Sybiha took to X and said, “In Cyprus, I had a meaningful meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. We discussed Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and the battlefield developments -- in particular, Ukraine’s growing initiative.”

“Our message is clear: we want to end this war and achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace. We also exchanged views on peace efforts and the importance of stronger global engagement. As Europe steps up its responsibility, we would welcome India’s strong voice and input. We also discussed strengthening Ukraine–India bilateral relations and agreed to maintain regular dialogue on issues of mutual interest,” he further said.

EAM Jaishankar also held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, where the two sides exchanged views on the regional development in West Asia.

Sharing the details of the interaction on X, EAM posted: “A good meeting with FM HH Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Appreciate his assessments and insights on the evolving situation in West Asia/Middle East.”

During his talks with the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, the External Affairs Minister discussed India-EU cooperation and the geopolitical situation in West Asia.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday to attend an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers at the invitation of EU HRVP Kallas and Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

--IANS

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