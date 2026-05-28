Avika Gor turns photographer for Farrhana Bhatt, Jasmin Bhasin calls it 'stunt ke baad duty'

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Jasmin Bhasin revealed that while Avika Gor turned photographer for Farrhana Bhatt after shooting stunts for “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, the contestants jokingly swapped their duties for a midnight “catalogue shoot.”

Jasmin shared a video of Avika taking pictures of Farrhana on her stories section on Instagram. In the clip, Avika is taking photographs with a camera while Farrhana posed.

Jasmin was heard saying: “Yahan Avika madam Farrhana ka photoshoot kar rahi hai. Aadhi raat ko stunt ke baad humaari yeh duty hoti hai. Mainai trial shoot kiya tha aur main fail hogayi.”

“(Here, Avika madam is doing Farrhana’s photoshoot. After pulling off stunts till midnight, this is the kind of duty we end up doing. I did a trial shoot, but I failed miserably.)”

She added: “Khatron main yeh bhi hota hai waah waah kamaal hai aadhi raat main stunt ke bajaaye hum yeh kar rahe hai… Catalogue shoot chal raha hai.”

“(This is also a part of Khatron wow, amazing! Instead of doing stunts at midnight, we’re busy doing this… a full-on catalogue shoot is underway.)”

Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts. eason 14 took place in Romania, with actor Karan Veer Mehra winning the title and Krishna Shroff as the runner-up.

Jasmin made her acting debut in 2011 with Tamil film Vaanam. She is best known for playing Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. She also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and Bigg Boss 14.

She met Aly during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2018. In 2021, the two began dating each other after appearing in Bigg Boss 14.

Her other notable works include Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Jasmine made her Punjabi film debut with Honeymoon in 2022.

The 35-year-old actress’ latest work includes Carry On Jattiye with Jaswinder Bhalla and Gippy Grewal. She was last seen in the show The Traitors, based on the Dutch series De Verraders. The show was hosted by Karan Johar.

--IANS

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