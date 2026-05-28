Jagapathi Babu: Appalasoori in 'Peddi' tops my list of six roles that come to my mind!

Hyderabad, May 28 (IANS) Stating that his role, Appalasoori, in Mega Power Star Ram Charan's upcoming rural action drama 'Peddi' was the one he liked the most with regard to performance and get up, well known south Indian star Jagapathi Babu has now said that his role in this film topped the list of six roles that came to his mind from the scores of roles he had played.

When asked about the look of his character, which appeared to be very new, Jagapathi Babu said, "The entire credit for this must go to director Buchi Babu. He wanted the character to be that way. Appalasoori's look was designed with special care by National Award winning makeup artist Rasheed. I realized that this character was going to be amazing the very first time I wore that getup."

Stating that he felt lucky to have got the role, the actor said, "Emotionally, in terms of performance, in terms of getup, this is the role that I like the most. Doing this role in Ram Charan's film gave me even more joy. I have done many films after 'Legend'. But there are six that I remember. Appalasoori's performance in 'Peddi' is number one on that list."

For the unaware, Jagapathi Babu has already completed dubbing for his portions in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs ever since it was first announced.

A gripping and exciting trailer of the film that was released recently has only added to the excitement.

The 'Peddi' trailer unfolds a sweeping rural tapestry dominated by sweat, struggle, and an undying love for sport. The protagonist, Peddi (played by Ram Charan), is a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical might. Whether it’s cricket, wrestling, or sprinting, his life is defined by the grit and passion he pours into every discipline. Adored by the children and respected by the villagers, his rapid rise draws envy, especially from a domineering landlord whose pride refuses to share the spotlight.

Ram Charan appears in a fiercely athletic avatar, showcasing exceptional physical conditioning that grounds the film’s demanding sports segments. The trailer fluidly shifts between sporting worlds-- from Charan swinging a rugged cricket bat under blazing floodlights to engaging in visceral mud-wrestling bouts. His transformation into Peddi is both chiseled and emotionally layered.

Janhvi Kapoor brings elegant warmth to her role, blending traditional charm with expressive nuance. The trailer further teases a powerful supporting cast- Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani, each adding weight and intrigue to the drama.

The film is slated to hit screens on June 4 this year.

--IANS

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