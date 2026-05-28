Archana Puran Singh enjoys first cashew fruit experience at Sameera Reddy’s Goa house

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Sameera Reddy recently shared a fun glimpse from her Goa home as actress Archana Puran Singh and her family visited her.

Taking to her social media account, Sameera posted a video capturing Archana’s “first cashew fruit experience” straight from the cashew trse grown in the actress’ home garden in Goa.

In the video, Archana Puran Singh was seen curiously opening a fresh cashew fruit and taking out the original cashew attached to it after it had fallen from the cashew tree in Sameera’s garden.

Archana appeared excited while learning about the fruit, as Sameera was seen guiding her through the fun experience.

Archana’s husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons Aryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi were also seen enjoying the moment together.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Sameera wrote, “@archanapuransingh first cashew fruit experience at our home” and also called them a “beautiful family.”

A few days ago, Archana Puran Singh had also shared pictures and videos from her visit to Sameera Reddy’s Goa residence where both the actresses were seen spending quality time together over lunch along with their families.

For the uninitiated, Sameera Reddy shifted base from Mumbai to Goa during the COVID-19 pandemic to embrace a calmer lifestyle away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The actress frequently travels to Mumbai for work commitments and shoots. She was last seen in her recent release ‘Akhri Sawal’ starring Sanjay Dutt. Over the years, Sameera has been a part of films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Musafir, No Entry, Race, Taxi Number 9211 and De Dana Dan.

Talking about Archana Puran Singh, the actress after being a part of Bollywood for over 3 decades, has now successfully ventured into the digital space with her popular YouTube vlogs.

Her videos on her YouTube vlogs often give fans a slice-of-life peek into her personal life featuring husband Parmeet Sethi, sons Aryamann and Ayushmaan, her mother, and even her fan-favourite house help Bhagyashre.

–IANS

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